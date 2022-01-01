Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve chicken salad

altThai image

SEAFOOD

altThai

40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.8 (4310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$13.00
dried hot peppers, onions, gingers, cilantro, peanuts, lime, toasted ground rice, fresh spring mixes.
More about altThai
Item pic

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad$12.99
A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)
BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad$12.99
Barbecue chicken breast atop a bed of mixed greens, with black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, scallions, tortilla strips and bacon. (chipotle ranch dressing)
Side Scoop Chicken Salad$3.99
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken salad sandwich$9.15
Southwest BBQ chicken salad$13.45
Grilled or crispy strips of chicken tossed in BBQ sauce on a bed of greens with corn, black beans, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, avocado, and crisp tortilla strips, served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.
More about WynBurg Cafe
Door County Chicken Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.7 (1894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese and topped with grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Salad$6.79
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

