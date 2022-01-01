Chicken salad in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve chicken salad
SEAFOOD
altThai
40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights
|Chicken Salad
|$13.00
dried hot peppers, onions, gingers, cilantro, peanuts, lime, toasted ground rice, fresh spring mixes.
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad
|$12.99
A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)
|BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad
|$12.99
Barbecue chicken breast atop a bed of mixed greens, with black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, scallions, tortilla strips and bacon. (chipotle ranch dressing)
|Side Scoop Chicken Salad
|$3.99
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Chicken salad sandwich
|$9.15
|Southwest BBQ chicken salad
|$13.45
Grilled or crispy strips of chicken tossed in BBQ sauce on a bed of greens with corn, black beans, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, avocado, and crisp tortilla strips, served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.
Egg Harbor Cafe
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights
|Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.