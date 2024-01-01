Milkshakes in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights
|Milkshake
|$4.99
More about Beer on the Wall - Arlington Heights - 2 N Dunton Ave
Beer on the Wall - Arlington Heights - 2 N Dunton Ave
2 N Dunton Ave, Arlington Heights
|Hop Butcher - Blazed Orange Milkshake
|$4.49
Milkshake Double India Pale Ale, 7.5%, 16oz
// Citra & Strata-hopped Milkshake Double India Pale Ale Brewed with Oranges And Vanilla