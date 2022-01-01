Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey BLT Club$12.99
Three slices of toasted wheat with all-natural turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Jack cheese, lettuce and mayonnaise. It's a triple-decker!
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Provolone Sandwich$8.49
Turkey BLT Club W/fries$11.99
More about Golden Brunch
WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey club$13.45
Sliced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo between 3 slices of toasted white bread.
More about WynBurg Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Passero

3 S Evergreen, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TURKEY CLUB$15.95
FERNDALE FARMS ROASTED TURKEY + MEUNSTER CHEESE + MAPLE BACON + ARUGULA + FIRE ROASTED TOMATO AVOCADO + GARLIC AIOLI + HAND CUT FRIES
More about Passero
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.7 (1894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$7.89
Oven roasted turkey breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on white toast. Served with a pickle.
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

