Turkey clubs in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Turkey BLT Club
|$12.99
Three slices of toasted wheat with all-natural turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Jack cheese, lettuce and mayonnaise. It's a triple-decker!
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Turkey & Provolone Sandwich
|$8.49
|Turkey BLT Club W/fries
|$11.99
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Turkey club
|$13.45
Sliced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo between 3 slices of toasted white bread.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Passero
3 S Evergreen, Arlington Heights
|TURKEY CLUB
|$15.95
FERNDALE FARMS ROASTED TURKEY + MEUNSTER CHEESE + MAPLE BACON + ARUGULA + FIRE ROASTED TOMATO AVOCADO + GARLIC AIOLI + HAND CUT FRIES