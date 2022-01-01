Asheville bars & lounges you'll love

Cabernet Franc | Loire Valley, FR | Warning: Buy 2 Bottles. I know it sounds crazy, but I promise you’ll thank me later. This exquisite and unabashedly clean Cabernet Franc is to be consumed with reckless abandon. Notes of cayenne-spiced watermelon, raspberry lemonade, with a salty cherry tinged backbone that you won’t be able to resist once you try it. Look up from the grill this summer and you’ll see a bottle of this resting in a cooler next to the kid’s Capri Sun-and to be honest, a straw would work pretty well with both¯\\_(ツ)_/¯.

