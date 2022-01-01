Asheville bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Asheville

Haywood Common image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Haywood Common

507 haywood rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Grilled Joyce Farms chicken, heritage bacon, avocado ranch, pickled onion, bibb lettuce, toasted sourdough.
Thai Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Fried Joyce Farms chicken, Thai buffalo sauce, cabbage, carrot + onion slaw, fish sauce ponzu, herbs, charred ginger mayo, Hawaiian roll.
Tuna Poke$18.00
Raw yellowfin tuna, coconut lime rice, fish sauce ponzu, avocado, radish, carrot, seaweed salad, herbs, sriracha lime mayo.
More about Haywood Common
Silverball Subs image

SANDWICHES

Silverball Subs

347 New Leicester HWY, Asheville

Avg 4.8 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Whole Sub$14.45
Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.
Build Your Own Half Sub$8.25
Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.
Italian Half$8.25
Sliced to Order Thumann's Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami and Provolone. dressed Silverball Style (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Oregano) for that classic NY/NJ deli taste. Our most popular Sub
More about Silverball Subs
Bottle Riot image

TAPAS

Bottle Riot

37 Paynes Way Suite 009, Asheville

Avg 4.6 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chateau d'Oupia, Minervois Rose$19.00
Syrah, Grenache, Cinsault | Minervois, France | A blend from vines averaging over 30 years old on clay-limestone soils in Minervois. The Cinsault is direct-press, the Syrah and Grenache saignée, fermented in concrete tanks and aged on the lees for 3 months with bâtonnage and without malolactic fermentation. Light salmon-pink color and light body, with a gently spicy, soft-red-fruit character and a lively finish.
Le Coeur de la Reine$17.00
Gamay | Touraine, Loire, FR
David Sebastien Lisounette$29.00
Cabernet Franc | Loire Valley, FR | Warning: Buy 2 Bottles. I know it sounds crazy, but I promise you’ll thank me later. This exquisite and unabashedly clean Cabernet Franc is to be consumed with reckless abandon. Notes of cayenne-spiced watermelon, raspberry lemonade, with a salty cherry tinged backbone that you won’t be able to resist once you try it. Look up from the grill this summer and you’ll see a bottle of this resting in a cooler next to the kid’s Capri Sun-and to be honest, a straw would work pretty well with both¯\\_(ツ)_/¯.
More about Bottle Riot
Jack of the Wood image

SANDWICHES

Jack of the Wood

95 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.1 (920 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jack of the Wood
Creekside Taphouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekside Taphouse

8 Beverly Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.6 (333 reviews)
Takeout
More about Creekside Taphouse

