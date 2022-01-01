Asheville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Asheville
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Haywood Common
507 haywood rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$13.00
Grilled Joyce Farms chicken, heritage bacon, avocado ranch, pickled onion, bibb lettuce, toasted sourdough.
|Thai Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
Fried Joyce Farms chicken, Thai buffalo sauce, cabbage, carrot + onion slaw, fish sauce ponzu, herbs, charred ginger mayo, Hawaiian roll.
|Tuna Poke
|$18.00
Raw yellowfin tuna, coconut lime rice, fish sauce ponzu, avocado, radish, carrot, seaweed salad, herbs, sriracha lime mayo.
SANDWICHES
Silverball Subs
347 New Leicester HWY, Asheville
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Whole Sub
|$14.45
Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.
|Build Your Own Half Sub
|$8.25
Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.
|Italian Half
|$8.25
Sliced to Order Thumann's Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami and Provolone. dressed Silverball Style (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Oregano) for that classic NY/NJ deli taste. Our most popular Sub
TAPAS
Bottle Riot
37 Paynes Way Suite 009, Asheville
|Popular items
|Chateau d'Oupia, Minervois Rose
|$19.00
Syrah, Grenache, Cinsault | Minervois, France | A blend from vines averaging over 30 years old on clay-limestone soils in Minervois. The Cinsault is direct-press, the Syrah and Grenache saignée, fermented in concrete tanks and aged on the lees for 3 months with bâtonnage and without malolactic fermentation. Light salmon-pink color and light body, with a gently spicy, soft-red-fruit character and a lively finish.
|Le Coeur de la Reine
|$17.00
Gamay | Touraine, Loire, FR
|David Sebastien Lisounette
|$29.00
Cabernet Franc | Loire Valley, FR | Warning: Buy 2 Bottles. I know it sounds crazy, but I promise you’ll thank me later. This exquisite and unabashedly clean Cabernet Franc is to be consumed with reckless abandon. Notes of cayenne-spiced watermelon, raspberry lemonade, with a salty cherry tinged backbone that you won’t be able to resist once you try it. Look up from the grill this summer and you’ll see a bottle of this resting in a cooler next to the kid’s Capri Sun-and to be honest, a straw would work pretty well with both¯\\_(ツ)_/¯.