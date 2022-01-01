Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve cheesecake

Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.00
More about Sunny Point Cafe
Black Bear Pizza image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Black Bear Pizza

3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake-Summer Specialty$5.50
NY Cheesecake$4.50
More about Black Bear Pizza
Item pic

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Cheesecake$6.50
New York style vanilla cheesecake with shortbread crust
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Pulp + Sprout image

 

Pulp + Sprout

233 S. Liberty Street, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake slice$7.00
A rotating selection of organic, raw cheesecake.
Gluten free, refined sugar free
More about Pulp + Sprout
Rye Knot image

FRENCH FRIES

Rye Knot

868 Merrimon Ave, Asheville

Avg 4 (16 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESECAKE - LIMONCELLO$8.00
More about Rye Knot
Bone and Broth image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bone and Broth

94 Charlotte St, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2081 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$8.00
NY Cheesecake | Seasonal Compote
More about Bone and Broth
South of Philly image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

South of Philly

4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philadelphia Cheesecake$6.00
More about South of Philly

