Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Bennie$14.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, smoked salmon, sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.
Lox Bagel$9.50
Smoked salmon, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.
Lox Salad$12.25
(GF) Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives,
and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette.
More about The French Press
Rosenberg's Stanley image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Stanley

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Lox CC 4oz$4.00
Lox CC 8oz$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Stanley

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Turkey Clubs

Quesadillas

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Grits

Galbi

Sliders

Fruit Salad

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston