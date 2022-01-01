Lox in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve lox
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Lox Bennie
|$14.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, smoked salmon, sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.
|Lox Bagel
|$9.50
Smoked salmon, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.
|Lox Salad
|$12.25
(GF) Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives,
and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette.