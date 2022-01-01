78704 (South Austin) pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in 78704 (South Austin)

Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Large High Flying for $28$28.00
Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $20.22.
King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Spin-Art Dip$7.00
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic bread strips.
Toss Pizzeria & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad$9.00
Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies image

 

Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

3116 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Parmesan$12.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara$8.99
(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara
Pizza Fries$10.99
Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara
Blended Culture image

PIZZA

Blended Culture

3403 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Green Goblin$17.00
Chile sauce, cremini mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula
Bloody Mary$16.00
San Marzano tomato, house made mozzarella, garden basil.
Two Taco plate$12.00
2 Tacos of your choice served with consomè, rice, borracho charro Beans or refried beans. All tacos are served plancha crisped. Three of our tacos served with consome. Additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Temporarily Closed

424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Medley$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Swirl *Contains Pecans nuts
Prosciutto Pie$15.00
Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Dressed Arugula topped with shaved Parmesan
Cheese Pizza$9.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning
