78704 (South Austin) pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in 78704 (South Austin)
More about Southside Flying Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|2 Large High Flying for $28
|$28.00
Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $20.22.
|King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
|Spin-Art Dip
|$7.00
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic bread strips.
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)
|Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$9.00
Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction
More about Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
3116 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Parmesan
|$12.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
|Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara
|$8.99
(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara
|Pizza Fries
|$10.99
Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara
More about Blended Culture
PIZZA
Blended Culture
3403 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Green Goblin
|$17.00
Chile sauce, cremini mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula
|Bloody Mary
|$16.00
San Marzano tomato, house made mozzarella, garden basil.
|Two Taco plate
|$12.00
2 Tacos of your choice served with consomè, rice, borracho charro Beans or refried beans. All tacos are served plancha crisped. Three of our tacos served with consome. Additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
More about Temporarily Closed
Temporarily Closed
424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Garden Medley
|$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Swirl *Contains Pecans nuts
|Prosciutto Pie
|$15.00
Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Dressed Arugula topped with shaved Parmesan
|Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning