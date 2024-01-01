Drunken noodles in 78704 (South Austin)
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Drunken Noodles
|$0.00
“Pad Kee Mao”spicy w/ mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots or green beans(depending on availability), onions, Thai chilies, and Thai basil.
Flat rice noodles garlic, shallots and Thai chilies. It is stirred fry w/ mushrooms, onion, bell pepper (or carrots, or green beans whatever in season), & Thai basil. The sauce has fish sauce (or soy sauce), sugar and dark soy sauce.
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), wide rice noodles, mushrooms, onions, carrots or bell peppers whichever are in season, Thai basil
Drunken Spice Mix: Shallots, Thai chili, garlic.
Vegetarian Drunken Sauce: Light and dark soy sauce, sugar
Fish Sauce Drunk Sauce: Fish sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar