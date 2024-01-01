Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in 78704 (South Austin)

Go
78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Drunken Noodles$0.00
“Pad Kee Mao”spicy w/ mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots or green beans(depending on availability), onions, Thai chilies, and Thai basil.
Flat rice noodles garlic, shallots and Thai chilies. It is stirred fry w/ mushrooms, onion, bell pepper (or carrots, or green beans whatever in season), & Thai basil. The sauce has fish sauce (or soy sauce), sugar and dark soy sauce.
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), wide rice noodles, mushrooms, onions, carrots or bell peppers whichever are in season, Thai basil
\t\t\t\t\t
Drunken Spice Mix: Shallots, Thai chili, garlic.
Vegetarian Drunken Sauce: Light and dark soy sauce, sugar
Fish Sauce Drunk Sauce: Fish sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar
More about Thai Fresh
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
58. Drunken Beef Noodles$26.00
Tumeric & Coconut Marinate, Dill, Rice Vermicelli, Toasted Chili Paste
*Cannot be made vegetarian or vegan
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -

Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)

Al Pastor Tacos

Kimchi

Fried Rice

French Fries

Pancakes

Crispy Tacos

Kale Salad

Tacos

Map

More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (558 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1006 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston