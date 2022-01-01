Cheeseburgers in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
FRENCH FRIES
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Cheeseburger & Fries
|$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
Southside Flying Pizza
2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Pizza Rolls
|$7.00
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
|Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)
|$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
Lou's Austin
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Cheeseburger
|$9.50
6oz patty, mayo & mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles with a choice of:
american, sharp cheddar or swiss