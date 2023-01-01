Muffins in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve muffins
Easy Tiger - East
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Carrot Muffin ( Vegan)
|$4.50
Carrot Muffins ( Vegan)
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.75
Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.
Dear Diary Coffee
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Cinnamon Muffin (GF)
|$4.50
Light breakfast muffin with cinnamon and caramel flavors and an oat streusel on top
|Muffin, Choco Banana (No Wheat)
|$4.85
Banana muffin with chocolate chips. Gluten free flour was used, but trace amounts of wheat may be present
|Muffin, Lemon Blueberry (No Wheat)
|$4.85
Lemon muffin with blueberries. Gluten free flour was used, but trace amounts of wheat may be present