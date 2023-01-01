Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
East Austin restaurants that serve muffins

Easy Tiger - East

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Muffin ( Vegan)$4.50
Carrot Muffins ( Vegan)
Blueberry Muffin$4.75
Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.
Dear Diary Coffee

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Muffin (GF)$4.50
Light breakfast muffin with cinnamon and caramel flavors and an oat streusel on top
Muffin, Choco Banana (No Wheat)$4.85
Banana muffin with chocolate chips. Gluten free flour was used, but trace amounts of wheat may be present
Muffin, Lemon Blueberry (No Wheat)$4.85
Lemon muffin with blueberries. Gluten free flour was used, but trace amounts of wheat may be present
Gati Ice Cream

1512 Holly Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Banana Muffin GF/V$3.25
Ingredients:
Bananas, flaxseed meal, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, olive oil, fair trade organic evaporated cane juice, organic brown sugar, maple syrup, salt
