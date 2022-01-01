Crab cake sandwiches in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Diner Breakfast Sammie
|$8.95
scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries
|Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.95
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche