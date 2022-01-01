Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve calamari

Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Fried Calamari (P)$14.00
Served with blue cheese
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari Appetizer$10.00
Crispy Calamari$14.00
cornmeal crusted calamari, arcadian greens, peanuts, thai chili dressing
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Calamari$7.50
Deep fried calamari w/light lemon
More about Avenue Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$18.50
Golden fried rings served with lemon aioli
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CALAMARI$13.00
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS
More about Captain James seafood palace
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$10.00
Thinly sliced calamari lightly battered and served with Sweet Dipping Sauce.
Calamari Temp AP$9.00
Thinly sliced calamari lightly battered and served with tempura dipping sauce
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

