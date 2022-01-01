Calamari in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve calamari
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Buffalo Fried Calamari (P)
|$14.00
Served with blue cheese
More about Blue Hill Tavern
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Crispy Calamari Appetizer
|$10.00
|Crispy Calamari
|$14.00
cornmeal crusted calamari, arcadian greens, peanuts, thai chili dressing
More about Avenue Sushi
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Crispy Fried Calamari
|$7.50
Deep fried calamari w/light lemon
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Fried Calamari
|$18.50
Golden fried rings served with lemon aioli
More about Captain James seafood palace
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|CALAMARI
|$13.00
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Fried Calamari
|$10.00
Thinly sliced calamari lightly battered and served with Sweet Dipping Sauce.
|Calamari Temp AP
|$9.00
Thinly sliced calamari lightly battered and served with tempura dipping sauce