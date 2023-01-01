Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels Of The Week (P)$15.00
Lemon/butter/roasted veggies
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Mussels$18.00
PEI mussels steamed with your choice of flavor: White Wine Garlic, Old Bay, or Cajun
Beer Mussels$22.50
PEI mussels, spicy chorizo, jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato beer broth with
red onions & fresh tomatoes
Hickory Mussels$23.00
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MUSSEL GARLIC$14.00
LEMON, BUTTER, WHITE WINE.
MUSSELS BELGIAN$15.00
SAUTEED WITH CHORIZO AND BELGIAN STYLE BEER.
More about Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry Mussels$12.00
New Zealand Green mussels made with young green chili paste and lemongrass.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

