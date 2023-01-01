Mussels in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve mussels
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Mussels Of The Week (P)
|$15.00
Lemon/butter/roasted veggies
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Steamed Mussels
|$18.00
PEI mussels steamed with your choice of flavor: White Wine Garlic, Old Bay, or Cajun
|Beer Mussels
|$22.50
PEI mussels, spicy chorizo, jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato beer broth with
red onions & fresh tomatoes
|Hickory Mussels
|$23.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|MUSSEL GARLIC
|$14.00
LEMON, BUTTER, WHITE WINE.
|MUSSELS BELGIAN
|$15.00
SAUTEED WITH CHORIZO AND BELGIAN STYLE BEER.