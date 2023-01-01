Cheeseburgers in Hampden

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$8.25
Basic Cheeseburger$12.99
8 oz. burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.
GF Cheeseburger$12.99
8 oz. burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served on a gluten-free bun with choice of side.
**SIDE ITEMS MAY CONTAIN TRACE GLUTEN**
More about Golden West Cafe
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Potato Skin$13.00
More about The Food Market

