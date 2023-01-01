Cheeseburgers in Hampden
Hampden restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Golden West Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.25
|Basic Cheeseburger
|$12.99
8 oz. burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.
|GF Cheeseburger
|$12.99
8 oz. burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served on a gluten-free bun with choice of side.
**SIDE ITEMS MAY CONTAIN TRACE GLUTEN**