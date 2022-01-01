French fries in Baton Rouge

Shell Restaurant image

 

Shell Restaurant

1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.00
More about Shell Restaurant
Elsie's Plate & Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Elsie's Plate & Pie

3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Home Cut French Fries$4.00
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Acme Oyster House

3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$2.99
More about Acme Oyster House
French Fries image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atomic Burger

5909 Creek Centre Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.1 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fry Side Deal$4.49
A serving of our hand-cut fries with your choice of sauce, and a regular drink.
French Fries$2.99
Real potatoes, hand cut daily and fried perfectly. Seasoned with a dash of salt, and served with your choice of sauce.
More about Atomic Burger
VooDoo BBQ & Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$2.99
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill

