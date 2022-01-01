French fries in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve french fries
FRENCH FRIES
Elsie's Plate & Pie
3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge
|Home Cut French Fries
|$4.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Acme Oyster House
3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|French Fries
|$2.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Atomic Burger
5909 Creek Centre Dr, Baton Rouge
|French Fry Side Deal
|$4.49
A serving of our hand-cut fries with your choice of sauce, and a regular drink.
|French Fries
|$2.99
Real potatoes, hand cut daily and fried perfectly. Seasoned with a dash of salt, and served with your choice of sauce.