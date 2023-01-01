Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kulcha in
Bethesda
/
Bethesda
/
Kulcha
Bethesda restaurants that serve kulcha
VIRRAAJ - 4914 cordell ave
4914 cordell ave, Bethesda
No reviews yet
ONION KULCHA
$5.00
More about VIRRAAJ - 4914 cordell ave
Passage to India - 4931 CORDELL AVE
4931 CORDELL AVE, Bethesda
No reviews yet
Stuffed Kulcha
$3.95
Your choice of onions, cheese, lamb, vegetable, or dry fruits
More about Passage to India - 4931 CORDELL AVE
