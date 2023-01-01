Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kulcha in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve kulcha

Consumer pic

 

VIRRAAJ - 4914 cordell ave

4914 cordell ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ONION KULCHA$5.00
More about VIRRAAJ - 4914 cordell ave
Consumer pic

 

Passage to India - 4931 CORDELL AVE

4931 CORDELL AVE, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Kulcha$3.95
Your choice of onions, cheese, lamb, vegetable, or dry fruits
More about Passage to India - 4931 CORDELL AVE

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Short Ribs

Edamame

Cheese Pizza

Burritos

Quiche Lorraine

Chai Lattes

Cake

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (722 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (722 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston