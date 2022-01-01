Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve cheese pizza

The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA image

 

The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA

1 Dodge St, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza Bagel$5.67
Pizza bagel with perfectly melted cheese
More about The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
Soma image

PIZZA • SALADS

Soma

256 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.7 (1597 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16'' Cheese Pizza$17.00
mozzarella and tomato sauce
(additional toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose 4+ topping pizza below for better pricing)
12" Cheese Pizza$14.00
mozzarella & tomato sauce
(toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose the 4+ topping pizza for better pricing)
10" Cheese Pizza$12.00
mozzarella & tomato sauce
(toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose the 4+ topping pizza for better pricing)
More about Soma

