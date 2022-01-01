Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable soup in
Beverly
/
Beverly
/
Vegetable Soup
Beverly restaurants that serve vegetable soup
FRANK Restaurant and Market
112 Rantoul Street, Beverly
Avg 4.5
(1144 reviews)
Seasonal Vegetable Soup
$11.00
More about FRANK Restaurant and Market
PIZZA • SALADS
Soma - Beverly
256 Cabot St, Beverly
Avg 4.7
(1597 reviews)
Vegetable Soup
$7.00
Fresh vegetables, vegetable nage, parmesan cheese, olive oil
More about Soma - Beverly
