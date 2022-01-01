Cheesecake in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve cheesecake
Slim’s Pizzeria
65 Church Street, Mountain Brook
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
Traditional cheesecake with vanilla, orange, and lemon zest.
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
|Cheesecake
|$6.99
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
|Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
|$6.95
Rock N Roll Sushi
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham
|Cheesecake
|$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake
|$8.00
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Creme brulee cheesecake
|$6.00
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Cheesecake
|$4.25
NY Style Cheesecake Slice
|Cheesecake
|$3.99
NY Style Cheesecake Slice
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$3.99
NY Cheesecake with Strawberry Drizzle.
Troup's Pizza
3144 Heights Village, Birmingham
|Cheesecake of the Week
|$7.00
Strawberry Basil Cheesecake with Lemon Whipped Cream and Macerated Strawberries
Meals by Misty - Homewood
2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood
|Pesto Salmon with Lemon Garlic Pasta, Roasted Asparagus, Bread, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote and Fresh Flowers
|Grilled Chicken Orzo, Berry Feta Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Bread, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote and Fresh Flowers
Rock N Roll Sushi
4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover
|Cheesecake
|$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
Nothing But Noodles - AL
2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.00
A house favorite topped with your choice of strawberry puree, chocolate syrup or almonds and a drizzle of non-alcoholic amaretto liqueur.