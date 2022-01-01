Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve cheesecake

Hot Spot - Centerpoint image

 

Hot Spot

1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$3.00
More about Hot Spot
Slim’s Pizzeria image

 

Slim’s Pizzeria

65 Church Street, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$10.00
Traditional cheesecake with vanilla, orange, and lemon zest.
More about Slim’s Pizzeria
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$6.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
YUMMEFY image

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$6.95
More about YUMMEFY
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Shiki - Homewood image

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake$8.00
More about Shiki - Homewood
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge image

 

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creme brulee cheesecake$6.00
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
The Purple Onion image

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$4.25
NY Style Cheesecake Slice
Cheesecake$3.99
NY Style Cheesecake Slice
Strawberry Cheesecake$3.99
NY Cheesecake with Strawberry Drizzle.
More about The Purple Onion
Troup's Pizza image

 

Troup's Pizza

3144 Heights Village, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake of the Week$7.00
Strawberry Basil Cheesecake with Lemon Whipped Cream and Macerated Strawberries
More about Troup's Pizza
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$6.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Meals by Misty - Homewood image

 

Meals by Misty - Homewood

2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Salmon with Lemon Garlic Pasta, Roasted Asparagus, Bread, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote and Fresh Flowers
Grilled Chicken Orzo, Berry Feta Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Bread, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote and Fresh Flowers
More about Meals by Misty - Homewood
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover

Avg 4.4 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Nothing But Noodles - AL

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$6.00
A house favorite topped with your choice of strawberry puree, chocolate syrup or almonds and a drizzle of non-alcoholic amaretto liqueur.
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL
Ferus on 41st image

 

Ferus on 41st

430 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake Angels$7.00
More about Ferus on 41st

