Flautas in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Back Bay restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

Casa Romero - Boston

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$10.00
GLUTEN FREE
More about Casa Romero - Boston
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BRISKET FLAUTAS$15.00
More about CITRUS & SALT

