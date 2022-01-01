Financial District sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Financial District
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Popular items
|Challah French Toast
|$7.50
Made to order, from scratch. (7-10min)
|Mozzarella Pesto Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella and pesto.
|Breakfast Special
|$7.25
Three fresh eggs with home fries and toast.
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
|Baked Ziti
Imported rigatoni tossed with marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and spices.
|Basilicata Prosciutto
|$9.49
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.