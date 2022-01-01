Financial District sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Financial District

Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Challah French Toast$7.50
Made to order, from scratch. (7-10min)
Mozzarella Pesto Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella and pesto.
Breakfast Special$7.25
Three fresh eggs with home fries and toast.
More about Max's Deli Café
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Baked Ziti
Imported rigatoni tossed with marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and spices.
Basilicata Prosciutto$9.49
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
Foumami image

 

Foumami

225 Franklin Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Foumami

