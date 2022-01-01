French fries in South End

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries (v, gf, sf)$4.00
seasoned with sea salt or togarashi
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery - Shawmut Avenue Cafe/Restaurant/Bar/Takeout Market

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$7.00
choose from plain, parmesan-garlic or truffle fries with lemon-garlic, chipotle, curry or truffle aioli
French Fries$8.00
choose from plain, parmesan-garlic or truffle fries with lemon-garlic, chipotle, curry or truffle aioli
More about South End Buttery - Shawmut Avenue Cafe/Restaurant/Bar/Takeout Market
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts® - Tremont Street

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
plain (v), cheesy +1, spicy (v), or truffle +2 (vg)
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts® - Tremont Street

