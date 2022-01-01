Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Boynton Beach

Go
Boynton Beach restaurants
Toast

Boynton Beach restaurants that serve pies

Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

305 East Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad.$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter$11.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
More about Souvlaki Fast
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
B-Less Wings 1 lb$13.99
Choice of sauce: Hot/mild buffalo Hot/mild buffalo garlic, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Buffalo parmesan
Cheese Calzone$10.99
Mozzarella, Ricotta cheese, Grated Romano,& Provolone
Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
Homemade breaded mozzarella w/tomato sauce
More about Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

PIZZA ROX

1880 N Congress Ave #150, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Own Organic Salad$9.00
Build Your Own Salad
I WANNA ROX - Margherita$10.00
MARGHERITA - San Marzano Hand-Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Basil Leaves, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Parmigiano Reggiano
LIKE A VIRGIN - Cheese$7.00
CHEESE - San Marzano Hand-Crushed Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
More about PIZZA ROX
Josie's Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Josie's Ristorante

1602 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach

Avg 3.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
14 “ Medium$17.00
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
16” Large$18.75
More about Josie's Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz Cafes

8765 Appalachian Ridge Rd, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Pie (Spanakopita)$6.95
More about Flakowitz Cafes
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz cafes

9275 Lake Royal Rd., Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spanakopita (spinach pie)$6.95
More about Flakowitz cafes

Browse other tasty dishes in Boynton Beach

Baked Ziti

Garden Salad

Chicken Noodles

Curry

Vegetarian Pizza

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Rigatoni

Map

More near Boynton Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston