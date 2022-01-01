Pies in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve pies
Souvlaki Fast
305 East Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach
|Greek Salad.
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter
|$11.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo
|$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH
|B-Less Wings 1 lb
|$13.99
Choice of sauce: Hot/mild buffalo Hot/mild buffalo garlic, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Buffalo parmesan
|Cheese Calzone
|$10.99
Mozzarella, Ricotta cheese, Grated Romano,& Provolone
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.99
Homemade breaded mozzarella w/tomato sauce
PIZZA ROX
1880 N Congress Ave #150, Boynton Beach
|Build Your Own Organic Salad
|$9.00
Build Your Own Salad
|I WANNA ROX - Margherita
|$10.00
MARGHERITA - San Marzano Hand-Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Basil Leaves, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Parmigiano Reggiano
|LIKE A VIRGIN - Cheese
|$7.00
CHEESE - San Marzano Hand-Crushed Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Josie's Ristorante
1602 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach
|14 “ Medium
|$17.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$26.00
|16” Large
|$18.75
Flakowitz Cafes
8765 Appalachian Ridge Rd, Boynton Beach
|Spinach Pie (Spanakopita)
|$6.95