Pad woon sen in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve pad woon sen
More about Is Original Thai cuisine - 1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445
Is Original Thai cuisine - 1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|Pad woon Sen
|$14.00
Stir fried glass noodle, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, pineapple, tomato, and scallion with egg in special sauce.
|Pad woon Sen
|$14.00
Stir fried glass noodle with egg, broccoli, bamboo shoot, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, pineapple, tomato, and scallion in special sauce.
More about Maliss Thai Restaurant - 213 Washington Street
Maliss Thai Restaurant - 213 Washington Street
213 Washington Street, Brookline
|Spicy Basil Pad Woon Sen
|$0.00
Smoked chili garlic stir fried with vermicelli noodles, egg, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, onion, and basil leave in spicy basil sauce.
|Pad Woon Sen
|$0.00
Vermicelli noodle stir-fried with egg, celery, carrot, onion, baby corn, scallion in home-made Maliss sauce.