Buford bars & lounges you'll love

Parma Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Parma Tavern

3350 Buford Dr, Buford

Avg 4.3 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Build Your Own$7.00
Tomato sauce (red), ricotta-mascarpone (white), pesto or rosetti (pink) with pizza cheese.
Garlic Knots$6.00
Fried dough, garlic butter, Parmesan, parsley, Pomodoro.
Wings$12.00
Buffalo vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing, celery.
More about Parma Tavern
Tacos & Tequilas image

 

Tacos & Tequilas

3480 Financial Center Way, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
T&T Burrito$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef cheese dip, rice & beans.
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
Chimichanga$13.00
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, mexi-beans, cheese dip, guacamole, tomato & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tannery Row Ale House image

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tannery Row Ale House

554 West Main Street, Buford

Avg 3.8 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tannery Row Ale House
Shazzy's image

 

Shazzy's

4949 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY, BUFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Shazzy's

