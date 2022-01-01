Buford bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Buford
More about Parma Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Parma Tavern
3350 Buford Dr, Buford
|Popular items
|8" Build Your Own
|$7.00
Tomato sauce (red), ricotta-mascarpone (white), pesto or rosetti (pink) with pizza cheese.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Fried dough, garlic butter, Parmesan, parsley, Pomodoro.
|Wings
|$12.00
Buffalo vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing, celery.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
3480 Financial Center Way, Buford
|Popular items
|T&T Burrito
|$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef cheese dip, rice & beans.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, mexi-beans, cheese dip, guacamole, tomato & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.
More about Tannery Row Ale House
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tannery Row Ale House
554 West Main Street, Buford