Buford pizza restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Parma Tavern
3350 Buford Dr, Buford
|Popular items
|8" Build Your Own
|$7.00
Tomato sauce (red), ricotta-mascarpone (white), pesto or rosetti (pink) with pizza cheese.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Fried dough, garlic butter, Parmesan, parsley, Pomodoro.
|Wings
|$12.00
Buffalo vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing, celery.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford
|Popular items
|Pasta on a Plate
|$9.99
Have it your way! Your choice of spaghetti, angel hair, fettuccini, or penne pasta topped with tomato sauce, marinara, garlic & olive oil, or garlic butter.
|Create Your Own Pizza 16"
|$14.99
Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.
|Vinny's House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes,cucumbers,red onions, black and green olives, homemade croutons
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Shine Pizza
5019 W Broad St NE Suite M115, Sugar Hill
|Popular items
|#3 Deluxe Roast Beef & Provolone
|$8.49
Boar's Head Deluxe Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
|2 One Topping Pizzas & Breadsticks
|$21.95
|2 Gourmet Pizzas & Breadsticks
|$29.95