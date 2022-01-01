Buford pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Buford restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Buford

Parma Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Parma Tavern

3350 Buford Dr, Buford

Avg 4.3 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Build Your Own$7.00
Tomato sauce (red), ricotta-mascarpone (white), pesto or rosetti (pink) with pizza cheese.
Garlic Knots$6.00
Fried dough, garlic butter, Parmesan, parsley, Pomodoro.
Wings$12.00
Buffalo vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing, celery.
More about Parma Tavern
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta on a Plate$9.99
Have it your way! Your choice of spaghetti, angel hair, fettuccini, or penne pasta topped with tomato sauce, marinara, garlic & olive oil, or garlic butter.
Create Your Own Pizza 16"$14.99
Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.
Vinny's House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes,cucumbers,red onions, black and green olives, homemade croutons
More about Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
Shine Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Shine Pizza

5019 W Broad St NE Suite M115, Sugar Hill

Avg 2.6 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Deluxe Roast Beef & Provolone$8.49
Boar's Head Deluxe Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
2 One Topping Pizzas & Breadsticks$21.95
2 Gourmet Pizzas & Breadsticks$29.95
More about Shine Pizza
Vesuvio Pizza image

 

Vesuvio Pizza

39 E Main St, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 Garlic Knots$4.00
More about Vesuvio Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Buford

Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Garlic Knots

Fajitas

Shrimp Tacos

Chimichangas

Map

More near Buford to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston