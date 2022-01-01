Boneless wings in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about The Berg Haus in Castle Pines
CHICKEN WINGS
The Berg Haus in Castle Pines
7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines
|Kids Boneless Wings
|$6.00
More about I.C. BREWHOUSE CASTLE ROCK
I.C. BREWHOUSE CASTLE ROCK
2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock
|BONELESS WINGS + FRIES (8 CT)
|$11.00
HAND-BREADED BONELESS WINGS + FRIES SERVED WITH CELERY, CARROTS, AND CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE
|BONELESS WINGS + FRIES (12 CT)
|$16.00
HAND-BREADED BONELESS WINGS + FRIES SERVED WITH CELERY, CARROTS, AND CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE