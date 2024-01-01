Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pho tai in
Chandler
/
Chandler
/
Pho Tai
Chandler restaurants that serve pho tai
Pho Mai - Chandler Warner Rd
393 W Warner Rd, Ste 104, Chandler
No reviews yet
Rare Steak Pho - Pho Tai
$12.99
More about Pho Mai - Chandler Warner Rd
Pho Mai 2 - Chandler
4080 W Ray Rd #26, Chandler
No reviews yet
Steak Pho - Pho Tai
$13.99
More about Pho Mai 2 - Chandler
Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler
Margherita Pizza
Noodle Soup
Crispy Chicken
Short Ribs
Philly Cheesesteaks
Cannolis
Waffles
Mussels
More near Chandler to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(202 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(135 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(109 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(106 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Maricopa
No reviews yet
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(174 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(37 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(779 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2485 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(500 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1030 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston