Pies in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve pies

Crust Simply Italian Chandler image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Upside Down Pie - Half+$14.00
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
Item pic

 

Bourbon Jacks American Tavern

11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$15.50
Just the way your mother made creamy chicken pot pie! Loaded with
celery, carrots, green peas, and onions served with hearty mashed potatoes. Blanketed with a classic cheddar and Jack cheese blend and topped with a flaky light puff pastry!
More about Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Pie$11.00
Chocolate chunk cookie dough, vanilla bean gelato & chocolate drizzle
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Custard, graham cracker crust & homemade whipped cream
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
27462a8a-1c8e-4d72-b298-3adbfc95c6a1 image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pie of The Shephard's$16.75
Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
Pedal Haus Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pedal Haus Brewery

95 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Sheppard's Pie$15.00
Ground beef, carrots, peas, pearl onions, beef gravy, mashed potatoes
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Custard graham cracker crust & homemade whipped cream
More about Sophia's Kitchen
Pieology 8065 image

 

Pieology 8065

3450 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8065

