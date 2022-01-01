Pies in Chandler
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Upside Down Pie - Half+
|$14.00
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$15.50
Just the way your mother made creamy chicken pot pie! Loaded with
celery, carrots, green peas, and onions served with hearty mashed potatoes. Blanketed with a classic cheddar and Jack cheese blend and topped with a flaky light puff pastry!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Cookie Pie
|$11.00
Chocolate chunk cookie dough, vanilla bean gelato & chocolate drizzle
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Custard, graham cracker crust & homemade whipped cream
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Pie of The Shephard's
|$16.75
Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Sheppard's Pie
|$15.00
Ground beef, carrots, peas, pearl onions, beef gravy, mashed potatoes
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Custard graham cracker crust & homemade whipped cream