Cheeseburgers in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
The Wool Factory
1837 Broadway St, Charlottesville
|Small Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Served with fresh fruit and a cookie
Ivy Road House
4300 Three Notched Road, Charlottesville
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.00
American, dill pickle
Served with hand-cut fries or broccoli
The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve
5931 Blenheim Rd, Charlottesville
|Mount Ida Cheeseburger - Mount Ida farm beef / mushroom / American cheese / peppers + onions / mayo / mariebette challah roll [chips or side salad {+1}]
|$17.00
|Mount Ida Cheeseburger - mount ida farm beef / shallot confit / ruth's mustard / cheddar / challah roll / choice of: french fries or potato chips
|$18.00