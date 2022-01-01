Cheeseburgers in Charlottesville

The Wool Factory

1837 Broadway St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Cheeseburger$7.00
Served with fresh fruit and a cookie
More about The Wool Factory
Ivy Road House image

 

Ivy Road House

4300 Three Notched Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$9.00
American, dill pickle
Served with hand-cut fries or broccoli
More about Ivy Road House
The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve image

 

The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve

5931 Blenheim Rd, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mount Ida Cheeseburger - Mount Ida farm beef / mushroom / American cheese / peppers + onions / mayo / mariebette challah roll [chips or side salad {+1}]$17.00
Mount Ida Cheeseburger - mount ida farm beef / shallot confit / ruth's mustard / cheddar / challah roll / choice of: french fries or potato chips$18.00
More about The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve

