Grilled chicken in Charlottesville

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|Grilled Chicken Club - GF
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with yellow American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a Gluten Free roll
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Grill Chicken over Fried Rice
|$15.00
Signature Fried Rice egg, onions, scallions. tomato, top with grill Chicken
The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen
1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville
|Grilled Chicken Entree
|$28.00
Grilled split breast of chicken, potato mushroom hash, sautéed green beans
Riverbirch Restaurant
630 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$16.00
Multiverse Kitchens
1747 Allied Street, Charlottesville
|Grilled Organic Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Lettuce + Tomato + Grilled Cucumber Salad + Yogurt Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens + Grilled Organic Chicken Breast + Biscuit Croutons + Parmesan + House Dressing
Champion Grill
2075 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|Grilled Chicken Smokehouse
|$15.00