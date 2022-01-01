Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club - GF$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with yellow American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a Gluten Free roll
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grill Chicken over Fried Rice$15.00
Signature Fried Rice egg, onions, scallions. tomato, top with grill Chicken
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Consumer pic

 

The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen

1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Entree$28.00
Grilled split breast of chicken, potato mushroom hash, sautéed green beans
More about The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen
Riverbirch Restaurant image

 

Riverbirch Restaurant

630 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$16.00
More about Riverbirch Restaurant
Multiverse Kitchens image

 

Multiverse Kitchens

1747 Allied Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Organic Chicken Wrap$14.00
Lettuce + Tomato + Grilled Cucumber Salad + Yogurt Dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens + Grilled Organic Chicken Breast + Biscuit Croutons + Parmesan + House Dressing
More about Multiverse Kitchens
Champion Grill image

 

Champion Grill

2075 Bond Street, Charlottesville

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Smokehouse$15.00
More about Champion Grill
Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Tap House

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Grilled Chicken$6.50
More about Timberwood Tap House

