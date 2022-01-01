Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.00
matchbox image

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
served with fries.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
served with fries.
Item pic

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Quesadilla$11.95
Grilled sundried tomato tortilla filled with local house-smoked pulled pork, sautéed peppers & onions, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions and melted pepper jack cheese. Served with a side of house tomatillo salsa & sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla$10.95
Grilled sundried tomato tortilla filled with summer squash, red onion, organic spinach and melted pepper jack cheese. Served with a side of house tomatillo salsa & sour cream.
Item pic

 

Brazos Tacos

925 2nd St SE, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Quesadilla$2.95
Simple jack cheese quesadilla.
Asado Wing and Taco Company image

 

Asado Wing and Taco Company

1327 W Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$8.98
Quesadilla$8.98
Flour tortilla with melted cheddar/jack cheese and choice of protein. Served with a side of crema and salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla$8.98
Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Tap House

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
