Quesadillas in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve quesadillas
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.00
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
served with fries.
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
served with fries.
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
|Pork Quesadilla
|$11.95
Grilled sundried tomato tortilla filled with local house-smoked pulled pork, sautéed peppers & onions, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions and melted pepper jack cheese. Served with a side of house tomatillo salsa & sour cream.
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.95
Grilled sundried tomato tortilla filled with summer squash, red onion, organic spinach and melted pepper jack cheese. Served with a side of house tomatillo salsa & sour cream.
Brazos Tacos
925 2nd St SE, Charlottesville
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$2.95
Simple jack cheese quesadilla.
Asado Wing and Taco Company
1327 W Main Street, Charlottesville
|Quesadilla
|$8.98
Flour tortilla with melted cheddar/jack cheese and choice of protein. Served with a side of crema and salsa.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.98