Yellow curry in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Beef Rib Yellow Curry
|$25.00
Souther Thai Style Garee curry (yellow curry), Braised Beef Rib Bone-in, Served with Roti Flatbread.
More about Monsoon Siam
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Lamb Chops Yellow Curry
|$25.00
Lamp Chops (Bone in), Southern style yellow curry(Biyani curry), crispy shallots served with cumin rice.