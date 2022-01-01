Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Chattanooga

Go
Chattanooga restaurants
Toast

Chattanooga restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Main pic

 

Milk & Honey Chattanooga

135 N Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Kid Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, brioche.
More about Milk & Honey Chattanooga
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (2182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Deli Sandwich$9.50
Buffalo Smoked Chicken Deli Sandwich$9.50
More about The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

405 Market Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Sunshine
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ
Alimentari Cafe image

 

Alimentari Cafe

841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.50
chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, six-grain, or hoagie
More about Alimentari Cafe
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$9.95
Marinated chicken, sautéed with onions and on pita bread with lettuce, tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce
More about Acropolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Chattanooga

Caprese Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Chopped Salad

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Enchiladas

Map

More near Chattanooga to explore

Canton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston