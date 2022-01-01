Chicken sandwiches in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Milk & Honey Chattanooga
Milk & Honey Chattanooga
135 N Market St, Chattanooga
|Kid Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
|Kid Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, brioche.
More about The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga
|Smoked Chicken Deli Sandwich
|$9.50
|Buffalo Smoked Chicken Deli Sandwich
|$9.50
More about Ruby Sunshine
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
405 Market Street, Chattanooga
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Edley's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Alimentari Cafe
Alimentari Cafe
841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.50
chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, six-grain, or hoagie