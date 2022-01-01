Brisket in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve brisket
3 Bay Bbq & Bakery
14195 Clayton Rd, Town And Country
|Add Brisket
|$4.00
|3 Bay Smoked Brisket Philly Cheese
|$13.99
Smoked Brisket on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Mayo, Grilled Onions, Red Peppers, Swiss Cheese
|Grilled Cheese Smoked Brisket Panini
|$13.99
smoked brisket, swiss cheese
& 3 BAY BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun
Includes 1 side of your choice
The Corner Pub & Grill
15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield
|BRISKET SAMMIE
|$14.50
Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, slaw, dill pickles & BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.
|BRISKET BURRITO BOMBA
|$14.50
Stuffed w/ smoked brisket, crinkle cut fries, queso, shredded cheese, black bean puree & green chile salssa topped with queso, guacamole, tomatoes & sour cream.