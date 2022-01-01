Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve bruschetta

Coda di Volpe image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta di Asparagi$13.00
Asparagus, Spring Onion, Garlic, CDV Bresaola & Poppy seed
More about Coda di Volpe
Ceres' Table image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta al Prosciutto$8.00
prosciutto di parma | scamorza | mint
Bruschetta alla Pepperonata$8.00
sweet peppers | whipped ricotta | evoo
Bruschetta al Funghi$8.00
wood-oven roasted wild mushrooms | taleggio
More about Ceres' Table
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

3358 N Paulina St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta Platter (3)$13.00
choice of 3 bruschetta
More about Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

