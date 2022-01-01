Bruschetta in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Coda di Volpe
PIZZA • PASTA
Coda di Volpe
3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Bruschetta di Asparagi
|$13.00
Asparagus, Spring Onion, Garlic, CDV Bresaola & Poppy seed
More about Ceres' Table
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Bruschetta al Prosciutto
|$8.00
prosciutto di parma | scamorza | mint
|Bruschetta alla Pepperonata
|$8.00
sweet peppers | whipped ricotta | evoo
|Bruschetta al Funghi
|$8.00
wood-oven roasted wild mushrooms | taleggio