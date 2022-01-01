Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Lakeview restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy romaine topped with fried chicken tenders, diced celery and carrot, house croutons and drizzled with ranch dressing.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Buffalo Chicken Salad image

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Houndstooth Saloon

3369 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine, buffalo fried chicken, bleu cheese, cheddar croutons, carrot ribbons, tomato, red onion, celery, Bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Houndstooth Saloon

