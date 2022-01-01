Buffalo chicken salad in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy romaine topped with fried chicken tenders, diced celery and carrot, house croutons and drizzled with ranch dressing.
WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Houndstooth Saloon
3369 N Clark St, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, buffalo fried chicken, bleu cheese, cheddar croutons, carrot ribbons, tomato, red onion, celery, Bleu cheese or ranch dressing.