Hummus in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve hummus
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview - 3800 N CLARK ST
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Roasted Carrot Hummus
|$14.00
Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Everything-Bagel Spiced Hummus
|$6.75
Housemade chickpeas and tahini hummus topped with everything bagel spice and olive oil
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper Wrigley
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Hummus Plate
|$13.00
Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie sticks & pita.
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|$11.00
Cucumbers, flatbread