Hummus in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Lakeview restaurants that serve hummus

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview - 3800 N CLARK ST

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Carrot Hummus$14.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview - 3800 N CLARK ST
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Everything-Bagel Spiced Hummus$6.75
Housemade chickpeas and tahini hummus topped with everything bagel spice and olive oil
More about Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper Wrigley

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Plate$13.00
Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie sticks & pita.
More about Happy Camper Wrigley
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$11.00
Cucumbers, flatbread
More about Hutch American Bistro
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority - Belmont

955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Bagel$5.00
house-made hummus on your choice of bagel or bread
More about Chicago Bagel Authority - Belmont

