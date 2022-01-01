Wicker Park bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Wicker Park
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chop Shop
2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Prosciutto Wrapped Burrata
|$10.00
Burrata wrapped in Prosciutto, Balsamic Reduction
|Steak & Frites
|$28.00
8oz Hanger, Chimichurri, Truffle Aioli, Fries
|Butcher's Burger
|$15.00
Half-pound prime butcher's blend, aged cheddar, charred red onion, bacon, house sauce, fries
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Paradise Park
1913 West North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Medium Cheese Pizza
|$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
|Chicken Strips
|$14.00
Basket of Crispy Tenders served with BBQ Honey Mustard & Chipotle Aioli
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Crisp romaine, served with Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan
Big Star Wicker Park
1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
housemade tortilla chips with salsa chipotle, salsa verde and guacamole.
Contains: soy
|Taco de Panza
|$5.00
crispy braised pork belly, tomato-guajillo salsa, onion, cilantro.
Contains: dairy, soy
|Taco al Pastor
|$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Allergies: Soy