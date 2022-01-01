Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Chino

Go
Chino restaurants
Toast

Chino restaurants that serve burritos

R & R Breakfast Spot image

 

R & R Breakfast Spot

5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Our Filling Bacon & Sausage, Eggs, House Made Breakfast Potatoes with Onions and Bell Peppers, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Torilla
More about R & R Breakfast Spot
Casa Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant

7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Casa Burrito$11.00
Our most popular burrito! Filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro and your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, chicken, beef tinga, chile verde or chorizo 10.00 (Make it wet +2.00)
Kid's Bean and Cheese Burrito$10.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.00
The original burrito. Filled with our delicious homemade beans and melted cheese 6.00 (Make it wet +2.00)
More about Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beans Rice & Cheese Burrito$7.99
Steak Wet Burrito$14.49
14" tortilla stuffed with steak, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
Lobster Wet Burrito$15.15
14" tortilla stuffed with lobster, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens

Browse other tasty dishes in Chino

Chicken Salad

Thai Tea

Milkshakes

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Burritos

Cake

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Chino to explore

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston