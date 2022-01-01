Burritos in Chino
Chino restaurants that serve burritos
More about R & R Breakfast Spot
R & R Breakfast Spot
5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A, Chino
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Our Filling Bacon & Sausage, Eggs, House Made Breakfast Potatoes with Onions and Bell Peppers, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Torilla
More about Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino
|Casa Burrito
|$11.00
Our most popular burrito! Filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro and your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, chicken, beef tinga, chile verde or chorizo 10.00 (Make it wet +2.00)
|Kid's Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$10.00
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.00
The original burrito. Filled with our delicious homemade beans and melted cheese 6.00 (Make it wet +2.00)
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Papachino's Grill & Greens
14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO
|Beans Rice & Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
|Steak Wet Burrito
|$14.49
14" tortilla stuffed with steak, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
|Lobster Wet Burrito
|$15.15
14" tortilla stuffed with lobster, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.