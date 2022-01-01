Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado rolls in
Cleveland
/
Cleveland
/
Avocado Rolls
Cleveland restaurants that serve avocado rolls
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
No reviews yet
Avocado Roll
$9.00
More about SASA Restaurant
Milky Way - Cleveland
1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland
No reviews yet
Avocado Egg Rolls
$9.00
What happens when you mix fresh guacamole and egg roll skins? You get out of this world eggrolls.
More about Milky Way - Cleveland
Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland
Tuna Rolls
Chocolate Brownies
Bread Pudding
Salmon Salad
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Chicken Caesar Salad
Pancakes
Ham Sandwiches
Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore
Ohio City
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Gateway District
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Tremont
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
East Bank
Avg 3.2
(6 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Playhouse Square
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More near Cleveland to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Beachwood
Avg 4.1
(33 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Euclid
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
North Royalton
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(573 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1520 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(278 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(259 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(727 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston