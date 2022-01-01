Honey chicken in Cleveland

Collision Bend Brewery

1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$17.00
panko breaded chicken breast, pickles, slaw, blue cheese aioli, fries
Zanzibar

13225 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Honey Glaze Fried Chicken$17.95
Served with a side of House Potatoes plus
your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)
Zanzibar Express (Z Express)

1400 E. 105th, Cleveland

Honey Glazed Fried Chicken 2pc$13.00
Served with your choice of 2 sides.
