Coleslaw in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve coleslaw
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland
|Pineapple Coleslaw
|$3.00
More about Dante's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|Coleslaw 4oz
|$1.49
|Coleslaw 8oz
|$2.49
More about Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
6370 York Rd., Parma heights
|Side Coleslaw
|$1.50
|Side Of Coleslaw
|$1.50
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID
Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID
621 E 185th St, Euclid
|Pineapple Coleslaw
|$2.75
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Side Coleslaw
|$3.50
|Extra Souffle Coleslaw
|$0.50
More about 5 Points Grille
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|ADD 2 OUNCE SIDE OF COLESLAW
|$2.00
More about Landmark Smokehouse
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Landmark Smokehouse
11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland
|Coleslaw
|$2.00
|Coleslaw
|$8.00