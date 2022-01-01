Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn

4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Coleslaw$3.00
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw 4oz$1.49
Coleslaw 8oz$2.49
More about Dante's Pizza
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights image

 

Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights

6370 York Rd., Parma heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Coleslaw$1.50
Side Of Coleslaw$1.50
More about Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
Item pic

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID

621 E 185th St, Euclid

Avg 4.5 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Coleslaw$2.75
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Coleslaw$3.50
Extra Souffle Coleslaw$0.50
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Brown Derby

18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Coleslaw$2.99
More about Brown Derby
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ADD 2 OUNCE SIDE OF COLESLAW$2.00
More about 5 Points Grille
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Landmark Smokehouse

11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.00
Coleslaw$8.00
More about Landmark Smokehouse
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image

 

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

1889 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (891 reviews)
Takeout
COLESLAW$5.00
More about Soho Chicken + Whiskey
Fat Head's Brewery image

 

Fat Head's Brewery

17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts

No reviews yet
Takeout
CREAMY COLESLAW$3.00
More about Fat Head's Brewery

