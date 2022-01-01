Croissants in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve croissants
No Name Deli
2042 Marion Street, Columbia
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$8.19
With lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$8.19
With lettuce and tomato.
Carolina Deli - 2 Richland Medical Park Drive
2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia
|Chocolate Filled Croissant
|$3.99
|Breakfast Croissant
|$5.99
Choice of one meat plus egg and cheese on a toasted croissant with egg and cheese
|Croissant
|$9.99
Choose from One of Our Fresh Deli Meats (served with lettuce and tomato) served on a Fresh Baked Croissant