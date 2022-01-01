German Village bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in German Village
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
|Potato Wedges
|$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
More about Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
495 S 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Capricciosa Pizza
|$16.00
|Lasagna
|$16.00
|Fattoush Salad
|$5.00
More about Club 185
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Club 185
185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Blue Jacket Dairy curds w/ honey mustard sauce
|185 Burger
|$4.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & mayo
|Beer Cheese Fries
|$8.00
fries, beer cheese soup, pot roast, onion, jalapeno
More about Alpine & El Lugar
Alpine & El Lugar
525 S. 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Alpine Zoodles desc: zucchini sundried tomatoes grilled chicken feta cheese garlic butter & cream sauce
|$18.00
|Stuffed Chicken Breast desc: sautéed chicken stuffed with mushrooms, mozzarella & parmesan cheese over cheese mashed potatoes
|$19.00
|Schnitzel choice of pork/chicken pan seared with 2 side your choice
|$24.00