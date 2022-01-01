German Village bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in German Village

Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
More about Roosters
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar

495 S 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Capricciosa Pizza$16.00
Lasagna$16.00
Fattoush Salad$5.00
More about Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
Club 185 image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Club 185

185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Blue Jacket Dairy curds w/ honey mustard sauce
185 Burger$4.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & mayo
Beer Cheese Fries$8.00
fries, beer cheese soup, pot roast, onion, jalapeno
More about Club 185
Alpine & El Lugar image

 

Alpine & El Lugar

525 S. 4th St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Alpine Zoodles desc: zucchini sundried tomatoes grilled chicken feta cheese garlic butter & cream sauce$18.00
Stuffed Chicken Breast desc: sautéed chicken stuffed with mushrooms, mozzarella & parmesan cheese over cheese mashed potatoes$19.00
Schnitzel choice of pork/chicken pan seared with 2 side your choice$24.00
More about Alpine & El Lugar
