Corpus Christi American restaurants you'll love

Fresh romaine and spring mix, slice strawberries, mandarins, red onion, roasted pecans, feta cheese, homemade croutons, and poppy seed dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses

