Corpus Christi American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Corpus Christi
More about Citrus Bistro
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$10.50
Sourdough bread, chipotle mayo, bacon, forest ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato onions & pickles.
*All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
|Picasso Salad Regular
|$7.99
Fresh romaine and spring mix, slice strawberries, mandarins, red onion, roasted pecans, feta cheese, homemade croutons, and poppy seed dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses
|Philly Steak
|$9.99
white hoagie, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lean beef, caramelized onions, bell peppers *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
More about Pompano's SeaFood House
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pompano's SeaFood House
4124 s staples st, corpus christi
|Popular items
|10" Build Your Own Pizza
|$10.99
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$10.99
|Ham Benny
|$8.99