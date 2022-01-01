Corpus Christi American restaurants you'll love

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Corpus Christi

Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Club Sandwich$10.50
Sourdough bread, chipotle mayo, bacon, forest ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato onions & pickles.
*All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Picasso Salad Regular$7.99
Fresh romaine and spring mix, slice strawberries, mandarins, red onion, roasted pecans, feta cheese, homemade croutons, and poppy seed dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses
Philly Steak$9.99
white hoagie, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lean beef, caramelized onions, bell peppers *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
More about Citrus Bistro
Banner pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pompano's SeaFood House

4124 s staples st, corpus christi

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.99
Ham Benny$8.99
More about Pompano's SeaFood House
The Exchange image

GRILL

The Exchange

224 N Mesquite St, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.1 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Exchange

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Fried Pickles

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston