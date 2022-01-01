Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peking duck in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve peking duck

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh image

 

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh

19 Williams St, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Peking Duck$10.00
More about Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
New Peking Chinese Restaurant image

 

New Peking Chinese Restaurant

40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G, CRYSTAL LAKE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peking Duck 北京鸭$37.35
Roasted boneless duck slow cooked to a crispy thin skin. Marinated in a delicious soy sauce and spice blend. Served with Chinese mantou buns. No rice. This dish requires a 30+ minute prep time.
More about New Peking Chinese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Hash Browns

Carrot Cake

Reuben

Tacos

Pancakes

Paninis

Map

More near Crystal Lake to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1318 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston