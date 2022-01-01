Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Crystal Lake

The Cottage Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Cottage Pub

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Rolls$9.99
More about The Cottage Pub
Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese served on rye toast with a side of thousand island
More about Tony's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$12.00
sliced corned beef with sauerkraut and swiss on grilled rye
More about Cafe Olympic
Item pic

 

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$12.99
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled on marbled rye.
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

