Reuben in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve reuben
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Cottage Pub
6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake
|Reuben Rolls
|$9.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Reuben
|$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese served on rye toast with a side of thousand island
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Reuben
|$12.00
sliced corned beef with sauerkraut and swiss on grilled rye