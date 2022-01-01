Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Dallas restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Richardson

7639 Campbell Rd. #800, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$8.75
A creamy blend of fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, white American, parmesan, and romano cheeses. Served with crisp house fried tortilla chips.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Richardson
Item pic

 

Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas

4615 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.95
Spiced up with jalapeños, topped with parmesan cheese & served with salsa
More about Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas
Spinach-Artichoke Dip image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Frankie's Downtown Dallas

1303 Main Street, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach-Artichoke Dip$11.00
Melted Cheese Blend, Fresh Spinach, Chopped Artichoke and Panko Crumble Topping served with Seasoned Toasted Pita
Sub Gluten-Free Crackers +1
More about Frankie's Downtown Dallas

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Chicken Fajitas

Beef Salad

Yellow Curry

Banana Bread Pudding

Fritters

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Sliders

Cheese Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston