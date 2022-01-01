Spinach and artichoke dip in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Richardson
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Richardson
7639 Campbell Rd. #800, Dallas
|Spinach and Artichoke Dip
|$8.75
A creamy blend of fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, white American, parmesan, and romano cheeses. Served with crisp house fried tortilla chips.
More about Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas
Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas
4615 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$11.95
Spiced up with jalapeños, topped with parmesan cheese & served with salsa
More about Frankie's Downtown Dallas
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Frankie's Downtown Dallas
1303 Main Street, Dallas
|Spinach-Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Melted Cheese Blend, Fresh Spinach, Chopped Artichoke and Panko Crumble Topping served with Seasoned Toasted Pita
Sub Gluten-Free Crackers +1