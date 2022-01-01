Sopapilla in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve sopapilla
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Sopapillas
|$10.00
crispy puffed flatbread pastry, cinnamon sugar, drizzled honey
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|KIDS SOPAPILLA
|Sopapilla
|$2.75
TACOS
***NUNOS TACOS***
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|SOPAPILLAS
|$6.00
Sugar cinnamon coated fried flour tortilla squares, drizzled with vegan cream cheese and strawberry sauce. Size for 1-2 people.
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Sopapillas
|$7.00
Fresh puffed pastry "pillows" sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with butter and honey (3 per order)
|Single Sopapilla
|$2.75
Fresh puffed pastry "pillow" sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with butter and honey
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Sopapillas (3 piecesa)
|$4.99
El Fenix
1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Strawberry Paradise Sopapilla
|$4.99
Fresh strawberries & strawberry sauce, topped on a homemade sopapilla.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|SOPAPILLA A LA MODE
|$7.90
|SOPAPILLAS
|$5.95