Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve sopapilla

El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas$10.00
crispy puffed flatbread pastry, cinnamon sugar, drizzled honey
More about El Bolero - Design District
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS SOPAPILLA
Sopapilla$2.75
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
431a8b5d-fdef-4761-a92e-8bbcc3a3a2fb image

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS***

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SOPAPILLAS$6.00
Sugar cinnamon coated fried flour tortilla squares, drizzled with vegan cream cheese and strawberry sauce. Size for 1-2 people.
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***
El Ranchito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SOPAPILLAS$5.95
More about El Ranchito
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$7.00
Fresh puffed pastry "pillows" sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with butter and honey (3 per order)
Single Sopapilla$2.75
Fresh puffed pastry "pillow" sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with butter and honey
More about Fernando's Midway
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas (3 piecesa)$4.99
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Item pic

 

El Fenix

1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Paradise Sopapilla$4.99
Fresh strawberries & strawberry sauce, topped on a homemade sopapilla.
More about El Fenix
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SOPAPILLA A LA MODE$7.90
SOPAPILLAS$5.95
More about La Calle Doce
Item pic

 

El Fenix

3128 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Five Sopapillas$5.29
Made fresh daily, served with honey.
More about El Fenix

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Steak Fajitas

Veggie Rolls

Chicken Curry

Grilled Salmon Salad

Tostadas

Risotto

Ham Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston